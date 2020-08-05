Skip to site footer
Quiz: Goals, goals, goals!

Can you name all 16 players to have scored for Rovers in any first team competition in 2019-20?

3 Hours ago

During these barren weeks before pre-season we all need something to pass the time.

We know how it is, so over the next couple of weeks we will be producing a few quizzes looking back on the 2019-20 campaign.

So first up, let's see if you can you name our 16 goalscorers from first team outings from the season just gone.

That's right, all you need to do is name every player that scored for us in the Sky Bet Championship, Emirates FA Cup or Carabao Cup. Own goals aren't counted in the quiz.

Let us know how you get on by screenshotting your result and showing us via our Twitter handle here. Good luck!

Can you also name all 31 players to have featured for Rovers in any first team competition in 2019-20?


