New-look programme now on sale

Fans can now order a copy of Saturday's programme for the Carabao Cup tie vs Doncaster

4 Hours ago

Rovers fans can now order a copy of Saturday’s new-look matchday programme.

Given a stylish makeover for the 2020-21 season, a reduced-size version of the programme is available to order online from now until close of business on Monday (August 31st), priced at just £2, and will be dispatched no later than one week after the game.

With this weekend’s Carabao Cup first round tie against Doncaster Rovers taking place behind closed doors, we will once again be making the popular publication available in a digital format, as well as in print form.

Fans will be able to read and download the digital issue from midday tomorrow.

Inside, we have an exclusive interview with our first summer signing, Belgian goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, as well as a round-up of Rovers’ pre-season friendlies on the Fylde Coast.

We have the latest news and views from the training ground, as manager Tony Mowbray gives his thoughts ahead of tomorrow’s game.

We also turn the spotlight on our opponents, as we profile the Doncaster players to look out for, some club connections, feature a memorable match and have a famous flashback photo from a previous meeting between the two teams.

To order a copy today, please click here.


