Gaffer: We're up for the cup

Tony Mowbray has been looking ahead to this weekend's contest with Doncaster Rovers

2 Hours ago

Boss expects competitive cup clash

Tony Mowbray admits the timing of the cup clash with Doncaster is unusual given it comes so soon after Rovers returned for pre-season training, but the boss insists that doesn't alter the desire to progress in the competition.

