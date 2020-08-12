Skip to site footer
Ladies

Doyle relishing new challenge

“I mainly just want to get minutes and experience this league and hopefully cement a place in the starting 11”

9 Hours ago

New signing Emma Doyle says she is excited to experience Championship football with Rovers, as the new season draws closer.

The former Everton Academy graduate, who has been in and around the first team at the Merseyside Club in recent years, cannot wait to get started after a period without football due to COVID-19.

“I’m really excited to be here,” the 20-year-old midfielder said in her first interview as a Rovers player.

“Gemma’s a really good manager so I’m just excited and ready to get started, play in this league and develop as a player. 

“Especially after being off for so long, I just can’t wait to get back playing. I mainly just want to get minutes and experience and hopefully cement a place in the starting 11.”

Having been at the Toffees since the age of 12, Doyle believes it was time to take on a fresh challenge in a new environment and sees Rovers as the perfect place to do that. 

Doyle added: “I loved every minute of my time at Everton. Just being in and around the first team, playing with them in training or being around the manager and staff, you just learn from them every day being with top players like that. 

“But I came here for a new challenge. It’s going to be hard to step up into this league but hopefully it will really stand me in good stead for the future.”


