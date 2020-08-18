Rovers to take on Doncaster in the Carabao Cup

Rovers will host Doncaster Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The tie has been provisionally scheduled to take place at Ewood Park on Saturday 5th September, although alternative dates may apply given that this is an international weekend.

Of course, it was a memorable night for Rovers in the last meeting against Donny, with Charlie Mulgrew's header earning all three points and sealing promotion back to the Championship at the Keepmoat Stadium back in April 2018.

The two clubs have met once before in the competition, with Rovers running out 4-2 winners on home turf back in January 1970.

The 2020-21 competition has seen a number of significant scheduling changes, with two-legged semi-finals being replaced by a single tie and the first four rounds scheduled to take place on consecutive weeks.

Round one fixtures are scheduled to take place on Saturday 5th September, but due to the international window may be played on alternative dates. Rounds two, three and four will be played on consecutive midweek dates starting 15th/16th September.

Premier League sides will enter the competition in round two or round three if they are competing in European competition in season 2020-21.

The full draw for the northern section can be seen below: