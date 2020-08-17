Skip to site footer
Carabao Cup draw to take place tomorrow

The draw will be broadcast on Sky Sports News on Tuesday at 10am

5 Hours ago

Rovers will be in the hat for tomorrow's Carabao Cup first round draw, which will take place on Sky Sports News at 10am.

Rovers will be ball number four in the northern half of the draw, with the numbers found below:

The 2020-21 competition has seen a number of significant scheduling changes with two legged semi-finals being replaced by a single tie and the first four rounds scheduled to take place on consecutive weeks, kicking off in early September.

Round One fixtures are scheduled to take place on Saturday 5th September, but due to the international window may be played on alternative dates. Rounds Two, Three and Four will be played on consecutive midweeks dates starting 15th/16th September.

Premier League sides will enter the competition in Round Two or Round Three if they are competing in European competition in season 2020-21.

As per the previous two seasons, the Round One draw will be divided into a northern and southern section but will remain unseeded.

The dates for the 2020-21 competition are as follows:

• Round One - 5th September 2020 (alternative dates may apply)
• Round Two - 15th/16th September 2020
• Round Three - 22nd/23rd September 2020
• Round Four - 29th/30th September 2020
• Round Five - 22nd/23rd December 2020
• Semi-Finals - 5th/6th January 2021 (tie to be played at the venue of Club drawn out first)
• Final - 28th February 2021


