A worthwhile workout

“Playing against two different formations was good for us, dealing with different problems, dealing with a change of shape"

Just now

Tony Mowbray was content with his side's display after witnessing Rovers kick-off their pre-season schedul by putting Fleetwood Town to the sword at Highbury Stadium.

Although Joey Barton's charges took the lead on home turf through Ched Evans, Harry Chapman levelled things up to send the sides into half time all square.

It could have been better for Rovers had Ben Brereton not seen his spot kick saved by home debutant Joel Coleman in between the two goals.

But the visitors weren't to be denied, with Adam Armstrong, one of 11 half time alterations, sweeping Rovers in front just 50 seconds after the interval.

Armstrong completed his brace when he robbed Coleman to prod home from close range soon after, before Luke Brennan's first senior strike added gloss to the scoreline.

And reflecting on the display, Mowbray was happy enough with his team's display on the Fylde Coast.

“It looked hard work for us in the first half, but the goals changed the game in our favour in the second half," he admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“Arma [Armstrong]came on and got a couple of goals, they changed their formation having opted for three at the back in the first half, which gave us something different to consider.

“We missed a penalty as well, and although it was disappointing to lose a goal from a set play, we've not done anything yet around set plays.

“We just sent the lads out there today, and although it was disappointing to lose a goal, it was generally okay.

“Everyone came through 45 minutes apart from Joe Rothwell, who should be okay despite taking a knock and being forced off in the second half.

“It's always a progression of developing the team and everyone knows where we want to get to," he added.

“Playing against two different formations was good for us, dealing with different problems, dealing with a change of shape.

“It was a really good exercise against a team who have some really technical footballers in the form of [Callum] Camps and [Paul] Coutts, who is a player that I've always liked.

“It was a good test for our young team."


