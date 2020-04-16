Rovers Rewind: Pedersen at the double!

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Next up, we have selected the famous 2-1 victory away to Manchester United from September 2005.

It was Rovers’ first victory at Old Trafford since 1962 and Mark Hughes’ side had a certain Norwegian winger to thank!

We will be showing the game in full on our YouTube channel from 7pm on Saturday night.

Rovers led 1-0 at the break thanks to a trademark Morten Gamst Pedersen free-kick which flashed into the far corner on 33 minutes.

United drew level midway through the second half when Ruud van Nistelrooy tucked home after Wayne Rooney’s shot proved too hot to handle.

But Rovers won it late on when Micky Gray set up Pedersen, who lashed a stunning left-foot shot into the top corner of Edwin Van der Sar’s goal.

It really was an unforgettable Premier League encounter and a truly memorable match in Rovers’ recent history.

To tune in and enjoy it all over again, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

Saturday’s game follows the re-runs of our notable triumphs over Burnley (April 2001), Leeds United (October 2018), West Ham United (October 2001), Fulham (April 2004) and Tottenham Hotspur (February 2002), which have all proved popular with supporters over recent weeks.

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis set to continue, we plan to show a series of standout victories from years gone by to help keep fans and families entertained during lockdown.

We hope you enjoy!