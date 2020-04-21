Rovers’ community spirit has “shone through”

East Lancashire Hospice have expressed their gratitude to Blackburn Rovers for the ongoing support they have received from the club.

Yesterday, the club delivered 1,000 face masks to the Hospice, which is based on Park Lee Road in Blackburn, on behalf of Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson, who funded the items himself.

The 32-year-old has teamed up with former footballer Dexter Blackstock to set up a charity website, donatetonhs.com, which is raising money to buy and deliver vital medical equipment to frontline staff fighting the Coronavirus outbreak.

Johnson is particularly keen to make sure care homes and hospices aren’t overlooked during the current crisis, so was keen to work with the club to ensure a number of East Lancashire locations received the support they need.

Sharon Crymble, Income Generation and Marketing Lead at the Hospice, said: “We became aware of the donation through Benefit Mankind, who have partnered up with the club and Bradley Johnson to make this happen, and when we were notified that we would be receiving the PPE we were absolutely thrilled.

“We are very grateful for all donations at this time and we’ve always had a good relationship with Blackburn Rovers. What the club have done for the community and for the Hospice, both in the past and now, we’re extremely grateful for and we’d like to say a massive thank you.

“We were one of the club’s chosen charity partners last season and Craig Conway was a fantastic ambassador, but the club have continued to support the Hospice and especially in times like this. Blackburn Rovers is a community club and it’s just shone through.”

The donation of 5,000 face masks to worthy causes across Blackburn is a shining example of Rovers’ commitment to the local community during these challenging circumstances, as encompassed by the club’s new #OneRoversTogether campaign.