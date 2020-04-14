Rovers catering team set up Manchester testing facility

Catering staff at Rovers have joined the national effort to tackle to the Coronavirus pandemic.

To keep colleagues safe and working, Rovers staff who would ordinarily deliver the comprehensive catering service to supporters at Ewood Park have been redeployed to help support the NHS for the foreseeable future.

The Ewood employees are now either working full-time in valued roles within the healthcare sector at Manchester Central Hospital or have mobilised and are operating Manchester’s drive-through testing centre for NHS staff and other key workers.

As part of the Government’s strategic objective to carry out 100,000 Coronavirus tests per day in England by the end of April, the testing facilities are a crucial component in the fight against COVID-19.

Pictured at the testing station in Manchester are Blackburn Rovers’ Head Chef David Lyon, Catering Services Director Jason Harvey and Catering Supervisor Jonny Dove.