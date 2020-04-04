Skip to site footer
Insta Q&A with Bradley Dack

The Rovers forward answered questions from supporters on Instagram

16 Hours ago

Fans favourite Bradley Dack offered an insight into his life at Rovers by taking part in an Instagram Q&A with supporters.

The 26-year-old, who is currently recovering from an ACL injury, revealed some secrets about his Rovers team-mates, as well as his most memorable games and goals during his time at the club.

Here are some of the best bits …

Q: What is your favourite memory in a Blackburn shirt?

A: Doncaster away. Promotion!

CS1104_Doncaster_v_Blackburn.jpg

Q: When do you think you’ll be fully recovered and back playing football again?

A: No exact date. But we’re doing really well.

BR013_Blackburn_Rovers_v_QPR.JPG

Q: How are you so good at football?

A: Main reason is practice. Then mindset of never giving up on your goals.

BR052_Training.jpg

Q: Favourite Rovers goal so far?

A: Hard to say. Carlisle away for teckers. Then Peterborough at home for importance. Danny Graham with the assist!

CS014_Carlisle_v_Blackburn.jpg

Q: Best player you have ever played with and against?

A: Against, Christian Eriksen. And with, Danny Graham and Charlie Mulgrew.

BR_0323_Newcastle_United_v _Blackburn Rovers.jpg

Q: Who was your favourite footballer when you was younger?

A: Steven Gerrard.

BR024_Glasgow_Rangers_v_Blackburn_Rovers.jpg

Q: Who is the best golfer in the squad?

A: Me now. Fugati golf polos get your handicap down when you wear them! Bradley Woods.

IMG_5672.jpg

Q: Thoughts on promotion in the next two years?

A: Great squad now. And I have every belief that it is good enough to go the whole way.

BR246_Blackburn_Huddersfield_Town.jpg

Q: Does Danny Graham know what a barbers is?

A: Danny Graham, aka Bradley Cooper!

CS047_Blackburn_v_Nottm_Forest.JPG

Q: Favourite boots you’ve ever worn?

A: 1998 Adidas Predator Accelerators.

CS055_Blackburn_v_Aston_Villa.jpg


