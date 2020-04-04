Insta Q&A with Bradley Dack

Fans favourite Bradley Dack offered an insight into his life at Rovers by taking part in an Instagram Q&A with supporters.

The 26-year-old, who is currently recovering from an ACL injury, revealed some secrets about his Rovers team-mates, as well as his most memorable games and goals during his time at the club.

Here are some of the best bits …

Q: What is your favourite memory in a Blackburn shirt?

A: Doncaster away. Promotion!

Q: When do you think you’ll be fully recovered and back playing football again?

A: No exact date. But we’re doing really well.

Q: How are you so good at football?

A: Main reason is practice. Then mindset of never giving up on your goals.

Q: Favourite Rovers goal so far?

A: Hard to say. Carlisle away for teckers. Then Peterborough at home for importance. Danny Graham with the assist!

Q: Best player you have ever played with and against?

A: Against, Christian Eriksen. And with, Danny Graham and Charlie Mulgrew.

Q: Who was your favourite footballer when you was younger?

A: Steven Gerrard.

Q: Who is the best golfer in the squad?

A: Me now. Fugati golf polos get your handicap down when you wear them! Bradley Woods.

Q: Thoughts on promotion in the next two years?

A: Great squad now. And I have every belief that it is good enough to go the whole way.

Q: Does Danny Graham know what a barbers is?

A: Danny Graham, aka Bradley Cooper!

Q: Favourite boots you’ve ever worn?

A: 1998 Adidas Predator Accelerators.