Insta Q&A with Bradley Dack

Fans favourite Bradley Dack offered an insight into his life at Rovers by taking part in an Instagram Q&A with supporters.
The 26-year-old, who is currently recovering from an ACL injury, revealed some secrets about his Rovers team-mates, as well as his most memorable games and goals during his time at the club.
Here are some of the best bits …
Q: What is your favourite memory in a Blackburn shirt?
A: Doncaster away. Promotion!
Q: When do you think you’ll be fully recovered and back playing football again?
A: No exact date. But we’re doing really well.
Q: How are you so good at football?
A: Main reason is practice. Then mindset of never giving up on your goals.
Q: Favourite Rovers goal so far?
A: Hard to say. Carlisle away for teckers. Then Peterborough at home for importance. Danny Graham with the assist!
Q: Best player you have ever played with and against?
A: Against, Christian Eriksen. And with, Danny Graham and Charlie Mulgrew.
Q: Who was your favourite footballer when you was younger?
A: Steven Gerrard.
Q: Who is the best golfer in the squad?
A: Me now. Fugati golf polos get your handicap down when you wear them! Bradley Woods.
Q: Thoughts on promotion in the next two years?
A: Great squad now. And I have every belief that it is good enough to go the whole way.
Q: Does Danny Graham know what a barbers is?
A: Danny Graham, aka Bradley Cooper!
Q: Favourite boots you’ve ever worn?
A: 1998 Adidas Predator Accelerators.