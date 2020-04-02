Football Origins with Adam Armstrong

Adam Armstrong is next in line to step up to the plate in our new 'Football Origins' feature...

We sat down with the striker to discuss his career so far, his firsts, his favourites and much more.

First Football Memory

I think my first football memory is just playing in the streets with my brother and his friends. He used to make me stand as a goal post when I was little and he wouldn’t let me join in until I was about four or five.

Team You Supported Growing Up

Newcastle United. It’s because that’s where I’m from and it’s who all my family support. I was never going to be a Sunderland fan!

First Game You Attended

I can remember a lot, but the one that stands out was Alan Shearer’s testimonial. He had a bad knee so he didn’t start the game, but he came on and scored a penalty. That was the first game that I really remember that crazy atmosphere at St James’ Park.

First Football Shirt You Owned

It was a Newcastle shirt, the one with the star in the middle.

First Pair of Football Boots

They were the silver Predators, the ones with the red tongue. I had them when I was little, I think my dad got them for me when I was five or six.

Favourite Player

It was obviously Alan Shearer growing up. But once he retired I started to look towards players like Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero.

First Junior Team

The first junior team I played for was a team called Newcastle City Juniors. We had a pretty decent team and a few of the lads are still playing now.

Age You Were Scouted

I was scouted when I was six, but I didn’t join an academy until I was nine. My dad thought it was better to play club football for a bit and I’d say that to a lot of people to be honest. I think six is way too early to join an academy. At that age I just wanted to play with my mates.

Professional Debut

It was an unbelievable feeling. It was Fulham away under Alan Pardew. I remember warming up on the sidelines and getting the call. I was shocked it was me to be honest, but then the emotions took over.

Best Memory in Football

I have a few to be honest. Winning the Euros and the World Cup with the England youth teams are up there, as is my professional debut. Those three memories stand out.

Best Advice Ever Received

Just to work hard and never give up. Growing up in an academy, you see a lot of lads come and go. It’s tough seeing your friends be released, but my advice is to keep working hard.

Your Advice For Young Players

Just to keep enjoying it. Things change it football, things happen really quick, so it’s important to keep believing in yourself and keep enjoying it.