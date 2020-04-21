Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

FIT FANS campaign launches to get football fans active

Exercise sessions will be released each week on Wednesday at 5pm and Saturday at 11am

4 Hours ago

The EFL and EFL Trust have today launched an online FIT FANS campaign to provide a safe way for fans to get active in the safety of their homes.

In support of Sport England’s ‘Stay in Work Out’ campaign, the programme will ensure fans have a safe way to start and maintain exercise safely during this current period.

According to new research released by Sport England, over 65% of people believe that exercise is helping them with their mental health, making an active lifestyle more important than ever for EFL fans and the nation.

Over the next 12 weeks, we will feature sessions developed by two fitness coaches, Scott Copeland and Steph Thompson, from the Club Community Organisation (CCO) network, which will be released twice a week for fans to follow and get involved.

The sessions will introduce the concepts of safe warm up and cool down, increasing daily step counts and activity levels gradually, before moving onto sessions including aerobic strength and training.

The exercises will vary and will be fun, to really give fans the chance to keep moving and see improvements in their fitness.

The sessions will be released each week on Wednesday at 5pm and Saturday at 11am on the EFL and EFL Trust YouTube channels, and will be available for fans to watch at their own leisure within the safety of their own homes.

Stay home, save lives and join the FIT FANS movement, as we find new ways to keep moving in around our homes.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

27 March 2020

The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today and discussed the growing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: WE CAN ALL PLAY OUR PART

1 April 2020

COVID-19 has presented a hugely challenging and uncertain time for everyone and our thoughts are with all those directly affected by the pandemic.

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

19 March 2020

The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.

Read full article

Commercial

“It’s free and there’s nothing to lose” | EFL Fans on the Rewards App

6 March 2020

With over 6,000 prizes won this season and even more giveaways on their way, there has never been a better time to check in on matchday using the  Sky Bet EFL Rewards app.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Rovers Rewind: Watch Reid's rocket v Wigan!

Just now

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another memorable match from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

Club News

Darragh’s debut

2 Hours ago

Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan made his debut for the club five years ago today.

Read full article

Club News

Leutwiler's life in lockdown!

6 Hours ago

Jayson Leutwiler spoke exclusively to iFollow Rovers to reveal how he has been keeping busy during the Coronavirus lockdown period.

Read full article

Club News

Johnson answers Blackburn’s PPE plea!

20 Hours ago

Rovers star Bradley Johnson has answered a rescue call for more personal protective equipment to be delivered to frontline staff in Blackburn battling the Coronavirus outbreak.

Read full article

View more