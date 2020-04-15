Catherine a real hit with Wensley Fold!

Wensley Fold Primary Academy don’t just like cricket, they love it!

That’s thanks to Blackburn Rovers Community Trust Sports & Dance Coach, Catherine Curran.

Each Friday, Catherine has worked closely with the Year 5 class from the Blackburn-based primary school on developing their fundamental cricket skills and knowledge.

Prior to Catherine’s involvement, the class were reluctant to participate, due to being demotivated in their approach to PE lessons. However, Catherine has empowered the group by sharing her long-term learning intentions.

Each pupil is now able to understand what is expected of them and how, by developing their cricket skills over the course of the year, would allow them to become stronger players and have a better understanding of the sport.

Attainable targets were set for each half term, with the year group hitting those targets and in turn improving considerably under Catherine’s leadership.

The pupils’ technical ability also became stronger throughout each session, as well as them being able to apply new skills in different areas.

Marrianne Morant, teaching assistant at Wensley Fold, has been assisting Catherine with the sessions and has seen Blackburn Rovers Community Trust’s involvement impact the pupils positively.

“Blackburn Rovers have been involved in our sessions for the last 12 months and I’ve observed a marked difference in the attitude of the children.

“Catherine is by far the most enthusiastic, talented and fun coach they have had. Each week, the children ask if Catherine is in and when I say yes, they actually cheer!

“She is truly a wonderful coach and our school is better for having her here.”

Catherine’s role forms part of Blackburn Rovers Community Trust’s Premier League Primary Stars project, which delivers a range of sports and activities to primary schools in the local area.