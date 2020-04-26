Arma faces virtual trip to the Potteries

Adam Armstrong will get his reign as a virtual manager underway this week after Rovers were drawn away to Stoke City in the second round of the EFL Football Manager Cup.

The striker is representing Rovers, who were given a bye in the first round of the e-tournament, which is which is raising money and awareness for the EFL’s official charity partner Mind, whose services are needed now more than ever in these tough times.

To show your support and donate, please click here.

A total of 54 teams across the EFL’s three divisions are taking part in the online tournament, facing off against each other in a straight knockout competition, with the aim of crowning one club as the EFL Football Manager Cup winner.

Stoke City booked their place in round two of the competition courtesy of a 4-2 victory away to Lincoln City in their opening fixture.

Rovers’ trip to the Potteries will take place over the coming days and highlights will be uploaded onto the FM YouTube channel after each round, so that fans can catch up on all of the action.

Armstrong will hope to follow in the virtual footsteps of Rovers team-mate Bradley Dack, who scored a dramatic late winner in a 4-3 victory over Stoke in the first round of the FIFA Ultimate QuaranTeam tournament last month.

Second round draw in full:

Bristol City v Scunthorpe

Stoke City v Rovers

Nottingham Forest v Southend United

West Bromwich Albion v QPR

Leyton Orient v Bolton Wanderers

Huddersfield Town v Walsall

Salford City v Preston North End

Swansea City v Exeter City

Blackpool v Middlesbrough

Fulham v Charlton Athletic

Luton Town v Ipswich Town

Brentford v Shrewsbury Town

MK Dons v Wycombe Wanderers

Wigan Athletic v Newport County

Portsmouth v Mansfield Town

Birmingham City v Forest Green Rovers