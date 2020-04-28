Arma at the double!

Adam Armstrong kicked off his career as a virtual manager with an impressive 3-0 win away to Stoke City in the EFL Football Manager Cup.

So often a tough place to go on a cold and wet Tuesday night, managerial novice Armstrong made it look easy, scoring twice himself, as Rovers booked their place in the third round.

After a goalless first half, Rovers broke the deadlock on 49 minutes when Stewart Downing teed up Bradley Dack to open the scoring.

The visitors were given the chance to double their lead just eight minutes later when the referee awarded Rovers a penalty and Armstrong stepped up himself, making no mistake from the spot.

As Stoke pushed for a way back into the game, Rovers struck on the break late on, with Sam Gallagher playing in Armstrong, who scored his second of the night on 87 minutes to put the gloss on a maiden managerial victory.

The in-form striker is representing Rovers in the e-tournament, which is raising money and awareness for the EFL’s official charity partner Mind, whose services are needed now more than ever in these tough times.

To show your support and donate, please click here.

A total of 54 teams across the EFL’s three divisions entered, facing off against each other in a straight knockout competition, with Rovers now just one of 16 teams remaining and in with a chance of being crowned the inaugural EFL Football Manager Cup champions.

Highlights from tonight’s game will be uploaded onto the FM YouTube channel once the second round has been completed, with the third round draw set to take place later in the week.