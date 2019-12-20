Skip to site footer
Youth Cup clash confirmed

All the details for our fourth round tie with Charlton Athletic at Ewood Park

1 Hour ago

A date has been confirmed for Rovers' fourth round FA Youth Cup tie with Charlton Athletic.

The two teams will meet at Ewood Park on Monday January 20th, kick-off 7pm. Admission is priced at £4 for adults and £2 for concessions.

The tie must be decided on the night, so should the scores be level after 90 minutes then extra-time and penalties will take place.

Rovers earned a comfortable victory over Newport County in the last round of the FA Youth Cup, beating the Exiles 3-1 at Ewood Park earlier this week.

Charlton defeated West Ham United on penalties in the last round to progress through to this stage of the competition.

Please note that Season Tickets are not valid for this match.


