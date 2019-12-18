Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Commercial

Win a pair of Season Tickets EVERY DAY until Christmas Eve

Your chance to win a great prize in the lead up to the big day in a week's time!

4 Hours ago

EVERYDAY until Christmas Eve, Sky Bet EFL Rewards are giving away a pair of Season Tickets and it's this easy to get involved…

1. Download the app if you haven’t already done so by clicking here!

2. Click the competition banner on the home screen

3. Fill in your details and choose someone special to split your pair of Rovers Season Tickets with

4. Share the competition with friends, family and fellow Rovers fans to get them to enter and choose you too for a maximum chance at bagging you both this incredible prize.

Best of luck!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Commercial

Win a pair of Rovers season tickets this Christmas with Sky Bet EFL Rewards

6 December 2019

Show your support for Rovers over the festive fixtures, brave the rain, wind and snow, and you could be walking away with a pair of season tickets.

Read full article

Commercial

Commercial

Roverstore open today!

15 December 2019

Christmas is less than two weeks away and the Roverstore is open for business!

Read full article

Commercial

Upto 20% off in the Roverstore this weekend!

15 December 2019

Rovers fans can bag themselves a bargain in the big Roverstore sale, with huge savings throughout which include upto 20% off certain items.

Read full article

Commercial

Christmas opening hours

10 December 2019

Rovers are set for a busy festive period both on and off the pitch this year.

Read full article

Commercial

Programme preview: Derby County (H)

6 December 2019

Rovers' programme returns for this weekend's encounter against Derby County at Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more