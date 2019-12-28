Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

We head to Huddersfield in confident mood

The German says Rovers are in buoyant mood despite back-to-back home draws

4 Hours ago

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Heading to Huddersfield with confidence

Lewis Holtby believes Rovers can head to Huddersfield - the first of the away double header either side of the turn of the year - with confidence after recent performances and results on the road.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Mowbray: The patience paid off

20 September 2019

Read full article

Club News

Lewis targeting a run of results

22 November 2019

Read full article

Club News

Freeview: Lewis Holtby's first interview as a Rover

20 September 2019

Read full article

Club News

We showed real maturity

15 December 2019

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Lead the lads out at Boro!

27 December 2019

Have you ever dreamt of leading the team out as the matchday mascot at an away game?

Read full article

Club News

Holtby: Let's stay positive

27 December 2019

Lewis Holtby cut a frustrated figure following the Boxing Day draw with Birmingham City, but insists the signs are reassuring that Rovers can continue their fine form.

Read full article

Club News

A game we should have won

27 December 2019

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 1-1 Birmingham City

27 December 2019

Read full article

View more