We head to Huddersfield in confident mood

The German says Rovers are in buoyant mood despite back-to-back home draws
4 Hours ago
Lewis Holtby believes Rovers can head to Huddersfield - the first of the away double header either side of the turn of the year - with confidence after recent performances and results on the road.
Lewis Holtby cut a frustrated figure following the Boxing Day draw with Birmingham City, but insists the signs are reassuring that Rovers can continue their fine form.
