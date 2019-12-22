Mowbray: We can't afford to be complacent

Tony Mowbray says his side can't afford to be complacent on Monday night when Wigan Athletic make the short trip to Ewood Park.

Paul Cook's side come into the game without a win in their last 10 outings and currently sit bottom of the Championship table.

The boss is adament that the Latics can't be underestimated on Monday evening, otherwise his team could come unstuck in the Lancashire derby.

A bumper crowd is expected to be in attendance at Ewood Park for the clash, as Rovers look to close in on the play-off spots by continuing their fine run of form.

The team are flying at the moment and are going in search of a fifth successive triumph on home turf.

“This is a difficult and dangerous game for us, without trying to overplay it," the boss said to iFollow Rovers in his pre-match press conference.

“Wigan is a team that we’ve been on a parallel with over the last few years, coming through League One with them all the way, right to that last game to see who would finish top of that division.

“We both had a strong season and were similar last season.

“This campaign they’re finding it a little difficult but they’ll see this as an opportunity in a derby game.

“I think that the performances have been better than what their points outlay has been. I spoke to Charlie [Mulgrew] the other night because he was watching his son play in our Academy.

“His opinion is that they’ve been playing well, but haven’t been getting the results.

“We’ve seen that ourselves earlier in the season that you can play pretty well but get beaten 2-1 or 1-0.

“I think Wigan have felt that their performances have warranted more points, so they won’t be coming to us as a downbeat team whose confidence is on the ground.

“They’re a team who think they are pretty good and a team that can beat anyone on their day. We have to be mindful of their threats," he added.

“They have physical threats at the top of the pitch and a pair of huge central defenders who can be threatening in both boxes.

“It’s important that the fans come and support us against Wigan but don’t expect us to run away with it. It’s going to be a tough, tough game for us.

“The supporters come and back the team and the team have to produce a performance that gets the fans excited and out of their seats."