Tosin: It's a positive camp

Tosin Adarabioyo admits spirits in the Rovers squad are sky high following a six-game unbeaten run in the Championship.

The 22-year-old's been crucial to Rovers' upturn in fortunes in recent weeks and months and has forged a strong understanding with central defensive partner Darragh Lenihan.

On loan from Manchester City, the powerful defender feels the whole team must take credit for the outstanding form that has earned five wins from the last six games.

And without nailing down a turning point in the campaign, he smiles when touching on the dramatic win over Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park back at the beginning of November.

“It’s very positive camp after the recent results that we’ve picked up," the giant centre back revealed to iFollow Rovers ahead of Monday night's game with Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park.

“We’re a lot closer to where we want to be, everyone is in a much better mood and we’re more positive that we can achieve what we want to achieve.

“I can’t recall a specific turning point, but everyone’s together now and looking forward to the rest of the season.

“Maybe the win against Sheffield Wednesday was one of the turning points but I can’t take the credit for that.

“There’s no secret to our form. Everyone’s just done their job and we’re performing very well at the moment," he added.

“The guys at the top of the pitch are doing their job and the defenders are doing ours. The first thing we need to do is get clean sheets."