Mowbray: It wasn't our night

Tony Mowbray admits it was a frustrating night for Rovers, who lacked their usual spark in the 0-0 home draw with Wigan Athletic.

Whilst not being at their very best, Rovers came the closest to scoring at Ewood Park, with Danny Graham's thumping header crashing against the crossbar in front of our biggest home crowd of the season.

In a chanceless first half, the opportunities came to both sides in the second, with Christian Walton and opposite number Jamie Jones pulling off a number of fine stops to preserve their clean sheets.

Jones ensured Wigan took a point home with them with an outstanding low save to deny substitute Lewis Holtby late on as Rovers made it seven unbeaten in the Championship.

“Holtby came on and had three or four shots, with one of them seeing the goalkeeper make an unbelievable save down to his left-hand side," Mowbray reflected to iFollow Rovers after the encounter with Paul Cook's charges.

“We’re trying to not be too negative on the team. It wasn’t as fluent as we’d have liked and in the second half it became end-to-end.

“They had some opportunities, we had some opportunities, but it wasn’t to be in the end.

“I’d have loved to have been standing here talking about a late winner, but you have to give Wigan credit because they are bottom of the table but aren’t a bottom of the table team.

“They have some good players, are well coached, they have a fighting spirit and I’m not sure if they’ll finish in the bottom three this season.

“But it’s about us, and we weren’t fluent enough despite creating late chances. It wasn’t to be for us," he added.

“We’ll put the point in the bag and look ahead to another home game against Birmingham City on Boxing Day.”