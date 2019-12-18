Ticket news: A Christmas cracker!

Start your Christmas week by getting down to Ewood for our local derby against Wigan Athletic on Monday 23rd December, kick-off 7.45pm.

Rovers are one of the form teams in the division at the moment, unbeaten in six outings and have won five of those - the latest of which coming against play-off chasing Bristol City.

Flying at home, Rovers have earned victory in the last four games at Ewood Park and sit three points of third in the Championship at a crucial time of the season!

The lads need your backing, so come and join us as we aim to extend our unbeaten streak!

We all want to enjoy Christmas Day to the full, and a win over Paul Cook’s Latics will be just the boost we need to make sure Rovers fans everywhere are full of seasonal joy and goodwill!

To encourage as many fans as possible to cheer the lads on in the live on Sky clash Rovers have reduced prices all around the ground.

Adult tickets are available for just £10, Seniors can back the boys for as little as £5, whilst Juniors can cheer on Tony Mowbray's men for £1.

Wrap up warm and help make it a magical Christmas by singing us on to victory!

*Under-12 tickets must have an accompanying adult.

You can secure your seat for the Lancashire derby by visiting the Rovers ticket office in person or buying online by clicking here.