Ticket news: Nottingham Forest (A)

Tickets for our Championship away clash against Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day remain on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

The encounter against The Reds takes place on Wednesday [1st January 2020] at The City Ground, kick-off 3pm.

Tickets will go on sale in phases to the following supporters:

Phase 1 – Season Ticket holders who have opted into the 1875 Club Membership – 12th-15th December.

Phase 2 – Season Ticket Holders – 16th-17th December.

Phase 3 – 1875 Club Members – 18th-19th December.

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale from Friday 20th December.

Please note it is one ticket per qualifying Season Ticket holder/member during phases 1 – 3 and you must quote your client reference number when booking tickets.

Tickets:

Ticket W Blocks X Blocks Adult £28 £30 Senior (65+) £22 £24 18-23s £14 £15 Under-18s £12 £13 Under-12s £6 £6

Please note that Nottingham Forest strongly recommends that children be of primary school age (4-5 years) when attending fixtures at The City Ground. Babies in arms and children in buggies will not be admitted for their own safety.

Wheelchair Supporters

We have been allocated 11 Pairs wheelchair spaces priced as above with a carer free of charge if required. Accessible transport will be available for wheelchair users via Away Travel. If you require use of the lift to access the vehicle for Away Travel you will need to board at the Darwen End, Ewood Park.

Travel

Adults: £17

Concessions: £15.50

Departing from Accrington (Boars Head) at 10.30am and Ewood Park (Darwen End) at 11am.