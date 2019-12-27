Ticket news: Huddersfield Town (A)

Skip to site footer
Tickets for our Championship away clash against Huddersfield Town are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

The encounter against The Terriers takes place on Sunday 29th December at The John Smith's Stadium, kick-off 3pm.

Tickets will go on sale in phases to the following supporters:

Phase 1 – Season Ticket holders who have opted into the 1875 Club Membership – 4th-6th December

Phase 2 – Season Ticket Holders – 7th-9th December

Phase 3 – 1875 Club Members – 10th-12th December

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale from Friday 13th December

Please note it is one ticket per qualifying Season Ticket holder/member during phases 1 – 3 and you must quote your client reference number when booking tickets.

Tickets

Ticket Price
Adult £30
Senior (60+) £20
Under-18s £15
Under-8s £10

Wheelchair Supporters

We have been allocated 23 pairs of wheelchair tickets, prices are as above with the carer free of charge if required. Accessible transport will be available for wheelchair users via Away Travel. If you require use of the lift to access the vehicle for Away Travel you will need to board at the Darwen End, Ewood Park.

Travel

Adults: £13.50
Concessions: £12

Departing from Accrington (Boars Head) at 11.30am and Ewood Park (Darwen End) at 12pm.


