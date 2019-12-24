Ticket news: Birmingham City (H)

Tickets for the home match against Birmingham City remain on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

The clash against Pep Clotet's side will be our first encounter after Christmas Day, with the game taking place on Boxing Day [Thursday 26th December] at Ewood Park.

Kick-off against The Blues is at 3pm, with the game listed as Category A.

Ticket prices for adults, concessions, 18-25, juniors (12-17) and under-12s are as follows:

*Under 12 tickets must have an accompanying adult.

1875 Club Members will receive £3 discount and 1875 Club Junior Members will receive £2 discount on production of their membership card. It is strictly one discounted ticket per member.

There will be a £3 price increase from 12pm on Matchday for Adult and Concession tickets and a £2 increase for Junior and Under 12 tickets. 1875 Club Members are exempt from the matchday price increase.

Click here to purchase your tickets online for the game.

Did you know that this game is included in your Half Season Ticket?

Half Season Tickets are on sale from the Rovers ticket office and provide incredible value for watching every kick of the second half of our 2019-20 campaign.

The final 11 home games of the season includes exciting fixtures with the high-flying former Premier League duo of West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United.

Under-8s go FREE in the Family Stand with a paying Adult or Senior, with the Half Season Ticket beginning for this clash against The Blues!

With substantial savings and up to five games FREE against match by match pricing, the Half Season Ticket could provide the perfect stocking filler for a loved one this Christmas.