Club News

Team news: Rovers v Wigan Athletic

Seven changes see returns to the starting XI for Williams, Downing, Evans, Armstrong, Rothwell, Dack and Graham

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made seven changes to his starting XI for tonight's Championship encounter with Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park.

There's no Tosin Adarabioyo in the squad, with the loanee picking up a slight knock in training, but Bradley Dack comes back into the side from suspension for his 250th club career start.

Derrick Williams' timely return from injury sees him line up alongside Darragh Lenihan at the heart of defence, with Stewart Downing coming back in at left back in place of Amari'i Bell.

Christian Walton starts in goal and comes up against some old friends this evening having played 69 times for Wigan during two seasons on loan at the DW Stadium.

Corry Evans is another who returns to the team, whilst Adam Armstrong and Joe Rothwell offer support to Danny Graham up front.

The visitors include two Blackburn-born players in their squad, with Anthony Pilkington and Joe Garner named as substitutes by Paul Cook.

The Latics name an unchanged side from the one that drew 1-1 at home to West Bromwich Albion nine days ago.

Due to broadcasting restrictions, the game will be unavailable to stream on iFollow Rovers both in the UK and internationally. Match audio passes are available for £2.50.

Alternatively, you can follow all the action across our social media channels.

Kick-off at Ewood Park is at 7.45pm.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Williams, Downing, Travis, Evans, Armstrong, Dack, Rothwell, Graham.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Johnson, Gallagher, Bell, Brereton, Holtby, Bennett.

Wigan Athletic: Jones, Morsy (c), Byrne, Robinson, Kipre, Naismith, Massey, Jacobs, Lowe, Evans, Windass.

Substitutes: Marshall, Dunkley, Williams, MacLeod, Roberts, Pilkington, Garner.

Referee: Gavin Ward.


