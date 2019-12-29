Skip to site footer
Team news: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

Five changes see returns to the team for Adarabioyo, Rothwell, Graham, Downing and Travis

Tony Mowbray has made five changes for today's Championship test against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

Ryan Nyambe, Amari'i Bell, Derrick Williams, Lewis Holtby and Adam Armstrong all miss out on the XI, with Tosin Adarabioyo, Stewart Downing, Lewis Travis, Danny Graham, Joe Rothwell all come in for the quintet.

There's a first outing in the squads in the league this term for young duo Harry Chapman and Jacob Davenport, whilst John Buckley starts for the second successive game.

Darragh Lenihan makes his 150th league career appearance and has the returning Adarabioyo to partner him at the heart of the Rovers backline, whilst Stewart Downing comes in at left back in place of the benched Bell.

Williams and Holtby miss out on the squad altogether having picked up knocks and aren't risked for the trip to Yorkshire.

Hosts Huddersfield make two alterations from their defeat at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day, with Florent Haderjonaj dropping to the bench and Jonathan Hogg missing out through injury.

Jaden Brown and Lewis O'Brien are the pair who come into the team. Town are boosted by a return to the squad for Fraizer Campbell, but Alex Pritchard hasn't fully recovered from injury and isn't included.

Kick-off today is at 3pm and you can track all the action on iFollow Rovers and across our social media channels.

Huddersfield Town: Grabara, Simpson, Schindler (c), Stankovic, Haderjonaj, Hogg, Chalobah, Kachunga, Bacuna, Grant, Mounie

Substitutes: Coleman, Koroma, Campbell, Haderjonaj, Edmonds-Green, Duhaney, Daly.

Rovers: Walton, Bennett (c), Lenihan, Adarabioyo, Downing, Travis, Johnson, Gallagher, Buckley, Rothwell, Graham.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Armstrong, Brereton, Bell, Chapman, Davenport, Samuel.

Referee: Andy Woolmer.


