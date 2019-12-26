Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Birmingham City

Six changes are made for today's Boxing Day battle against the Blues at Ewood Park

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made six changes to his starting lineup for today's clash against Birmingham City at Ewood Park.

Injury prevents Bradley Dack from being a part of the squad, with Lewis Holtby coming in to replace the Rovers talisman against the Blues.

Ex-Birmingham trainee Amari'i Bell comes into the team to replace Stewart Downing at left back, whilst a new look central midfield partnership of John Buckley and Bradley Johnson replace Corry Evans and Lewis Travis.

Elliott Bennett makes his 150th league appearance for Rovers and returns on the right flank in place of Joe Rothwell, whilst Danny Graham drops to the bench and is replaced by Sam Gallagher.

Tosin Adarabioyo isn't risked after failing to recover from a knock picked up in training, but Ryan Nyambe makes his 100th senior start for the club.

Maxime Colin, who scored the winner against Rovers in the reverse fixture, will start at right back for Pep Clotet's side, who include Lukas Jutkiewicz up front, who was signed by Mowbray during his time in charge of Middlesbrough.

Dan Crowley returns to the bench for the Blues having missed the last three outings through injury.

Kick-off today is at 3pm and you can track all the action on iFollow Rovers and across our social media channels.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan, Williams, Bell, Buckley, Johnson, Bennett (c), Holtby, Armstrong, Gallagher.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Rothwell, Samuel, Downing, Travis, Graham, Brereton.

Birmingham City: Trueman, Harding, Pedersen, Colin, Jutkiewicz, Bela, Dean (c), Mrabti, Maghoma, Gardner, Davis.

Substitutes: Camp, Crowley, Montero, McEachran, Bellingham, Gimenez, Sunjic.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Wigan Athletic

23 December 2019

Tony Mowbray has made seven changes to his starting XI for tonight's Championship encounter with Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Barnsley

23 November 2019

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his team for today's Championship encounter against Barnsley at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

2 November 2019

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his team for today's clash against Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Preston North End v Rovers

26 October 2019

Tony Mowbray has named three changes to his team for today's local clash against Preston North End at Deepdale.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Mowbray provides Dack injury update

Just now

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Bradley Dack will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray frustrated to only take a point

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray was disappointed to take only a point at home to Birmingham City in what he described as a ‘poor game’ at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Christian keen to keep up Christmas cheer

5 Hours ago

Christian Walton is hoping that the smiles remain on Rovers faces across the Christmas period.

Read full article

Club News

Card only lanes trial

7 Hours ago

A new initiative to help speed up the matchday experience for supporters will be trialled at today’s Boxing Day fixture against Birmingham City, with card only lanes introduced to two kiosks in the...

Read full article

View more