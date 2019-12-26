Team news: Rovers v Birmingham City

Tony Mowbray has made six changes to his starting lineup for today's clash against Birmingham City at Ewood Park.

Injury prevents Bradley Dack from being a part of the squad, with Lewis Holtby coming in to replace the Rovers talisman against the Blues.

Ex-Birmingham trainee Amari'i Bell comes into the team to replace Stewart Downing at left back, whilst a new look central midfield partnership of John Buckley and Bradley Johnson replace Corry Evans and Lewis Travis.

Elliott Bennett makes his 150th league appearance for Rovers and returns on the right flank in place of Joe Rothwell, whilst Danny Graham drops to the bench and is replaced by Sam Gallagher.

Tosin Adarabioyo isn't risked after failing to recover from a knock picked up in training, but Ryan Nyambe makes his 100th senior start for the club.

Maxime Colin, who scored the winner against Rovers in the reverse fixture, will start at right back for Pep Clotet's side, who include Lukas Jutkiewicz up front, who was signed by Mowbray during his time in charge of Middlesbrough.

Dan Crowley returns to the bench for the Blues having missed the last three outings through injury.

Kick-off today is at 3pm and you can track all the action on iFollow Rovers and across our social media channels.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan, Williams, Bell, Buckley, Johnson, Bennett (c), Holtby, Armstrong, Gallagher.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Rothwell, Samuel, Downing, Travis, Graham, Brereton.

Birmingham City: Trueman, Harding, Pedersen, Colin, Jutkiewicz, Bela, Dean (c), Mrabti, Maghoma, Gardner, Davis.

Substitutes: Camp, Crowley, Montero, McEachran, Bellingham, Gimenez, Sunjic.