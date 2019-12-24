Take the positives into Boxing Day

Christian Walton says Rovers should take the confidence from their seven-game unbeaten streak and use it to earn three points against Birmingham City on Boxing Day.

Pep Clotet's Blues visit Ewood Park the day after Christmas Day, and whilst Walton was disappointed to only take a point from the clash against Wigan, he says spirits must remain high.

Danny Graham had the best chance of the game against the Latics on Monday night, but saw his header crash against the upright on Monday night.

And following another clean sheet against a side where he spent two seasons on loan, Walton insists there are positives to take.

“I think we have to take the positives," the 24-year-old said defiantly after the game.

"We knew they would come out with a fighting spirit and press us all over the pitch which I thought they did. Their workrate was really good and that stopped us doing what we wanted and have been doing in the last six or seven games.

“To keep a clean sheet is another positive for the defensive unit, and we were unlucky not to find the back of the net with the chance that hit the bar, but it was one of those nights.

“You have to look at the positives heading into another game and a busy period.”

“The clean sheet was massive, it allows us to keep adding to that tally, it’s massive for me and the back four and the lads in front of them to keep those clean sheets.

“We need to take it in to Birmingham now.

“With four clean sheets in six, I think we’ve been good defensively. It’s been a bit of a mix and match at times, Tosin got an unfortunate injury in training and Del came in after just four days training and did really well to step in how he did," he added.

“We have lads who want to play for the shirt and the competition is good from that aspect.

"It was good to play with lads who I had a good time playing with getting promoted. It was about us and we take the point and move on.”