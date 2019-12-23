Special offer extended up until 6pm tonight!

As an early Christmas treat – and to celebrate four successive home wins – Rovers fans can still attend tonight's game against Wigan Athletic for FREE by purchasing a Half Season Ticket.

The club have agreed to extend the deadline for the local derby against the Latics – which takes place at Ewood Park this evening (Monday December 23rd) – to be included in the great value package, providing supporters purchase a Half Season Ticket by 6pm on the day of the game.

With Rovers closing in on the play-off positions, unbeaten in the last six games and triumphing in each of the last four Ewood encounters, it looks set to be an exciting second half of the season and your support could be crucial as we look to maintain our fine run of form.

Buy now and you can watch the final 12 home games of the campaign, which include the visits of the current Championship top three - West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United and Preston North End - from just £170 for adults, £105 for seniors and £90 for ages 18-25.

Under-18s can watch all the action unfold for just £55 and under-12s for just £40, whilst under-8s go FREE in the Family Stand with a paying adult/senior.

Supporters can also spread the cost of their Half Season Ticket over three months with a direct debit plan.

With substantial savings and up to five games FREE against matchday prices, a Half Season Ticket is the perfect stocking filler for a Rovers-mad loved one this Christmas!

Prices can be found below: