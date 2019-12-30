Soft goals were our undoing

The boss was left disappointed by his team's display against Huddersfield Town
Just now
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Tony Mowbray felt Rovers conceded two poor goals in the defeat at Huddersfield, as the unbeaten league run came to an end in the final game of 2019.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Striker Danny Graham has hailed the turnaround in fortunes at Rovers and credits boss Tony Mowbray for playing a huge part in it.
Tony Mowbray was left frustrated and disappointed as Rovers' eight-game unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of Huddersfield Town.
Tony Mowbray has made five changes for today's Championship test against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.
View more