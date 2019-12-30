Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Soft goals were our undoing

The boss was left disappointed by his team's display against Huddersfield Town

Just now

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Poor goals cost us

Tony Mowbray felt Rovers conceded two poor goals in the defeat at Huddersfield, as the unbeaten league run came to an end in the final game of 2019.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Danny deserves his milestone goal

12 December 2019

Read full article

Club News

Graham: Rovers is a completely changed club now

28 April 2018

Striker Danny Graham has hailed the turnaround in fortunes at Rovers and credits boss Tony Mowbray for playing a huge part in it.

Read full article

Club News

Tony: A good night's work for us

27 July 2018

Read full article

Club News

Use our spirit to get us over the line

19 April 2018

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Gallery: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

A disappointing day at the office

20 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was left frustrated and disappointed as Rovers' eight-game unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of Huddersfield Town.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

29 December 2019

Tony Mowbray has made five changes for today's Championship test against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

Read full article

View more