Sheron pleased to progress

Mike Sheron was happy enough with his side's performance after a comfortable victory in the FA Youth Cup against Newport County on Tuesday night.

First half strikes from Brandon Lonsdale and Luke Brennan put the hosts in command at Ewood Park, before Sam Burns' header made it 3-0 early in the second half.

Ryan Hillier made the scoreline more respectable when he pulled one goal back for County soon after, but Rovers managed to see the game out fairly easily and book their place in round four of the competition.

“After what we went through last year, we're definitely relieved to get through," Sheron said when looking back on last season's disappointment at this stage of the tournament against Gillingham.

“The first half I thought was a commanding performance, we looked as though we could score with every attack.

"It was quite a dominant performance and I was delighted with the strategy we kept to and tried to use the pace we’ve got at the top end of the pitch, timing of the runs, little balls in behind, it worked to our advantage.

“Scoring early always helps. It was the first time playing at Ewood for a lot of the lads and there’s always that pressure with their parents and families here.

“I was generally pleased with how they prepared for the game, and definitely in the first half, with how they performed. I was really pleased at half time, but quite disappointed with the second half.

"We should have put more goals in, we had the opportunities to really kill them, and we'd have got a lot of confidence by making it six or seven possibly.

“But fair play to Newport, they got themselves a goal in the second half and drew it 1-1 which was slightly disappointing from our point of view.”

“We did have more quality but it’s about resilient. I was really trying to drill in to them at half time about being professional and effective, not just about winning the game," he added.

“It’s still a cup tie, they’re still learning, so I was pleased with that element of the game. It’s about the pressure and who deals with it, who can cope with it. Do they want to be an individual or part of a team?

“I think we’re trying to stress that it’s important to be a good individual within a team, have that work ethic, and in general I felt we got that.

“I was disappointed at times where it became too stretched, but after last year, it was good to get through."

Rovers will now face Charlton in the next round of the competition, in a test that Sheron believes will be a lot sterner for his charges.

“I know there’s a tough tie coming because we went to watch Charlton against West Ham in the last round," he said.

"Charlton were committed and resilient and kept coming from behind after they went behind. It will be a tough tie.”