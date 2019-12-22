Skip to site footer
Roverstore open today!

Still searching for those late presents with only a few days to go until the big day?

5 Hours ago

Christmas Day is only a few days away and the Roverstore is open for business!

We know that the time has come where you start to panic about your Christmas shopping, so the Roverstore is here to help and will be open today (Sunday 22nd December) from 11am to 3pm.

Rovers fans can bag themselves a bargain in the big Roverstore sale, with huge savings throughout, which include upto 20% off certain items.

To pick up a bargain or two for the festive period, visit Roverstore.co.uk or call in store.

Don’t forget you can also earn and redeem Club Cash on all retail purchases. To check your current Club Cash balance visit my-rovers.co.uk


