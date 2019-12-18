Roverstore delivery deadlines

Time is running out to purchase your Roverstore goodies in time for Christmas Day.

With a week to go until the big day, we can confirm the deadlines for delivery on products purchased from the Roverstore, which can be seen below:

Standard Delivery – Thursday 19th December at 12pm

Express Delivery – Friday 20th December at 12pm

Next Working Day – Mon 23rd December at 12pm

Please note that these dates and times are recommended by Royal Mail, however we cannot guarantee arrival.

Any orders placed after these dates/times will still be despatched as per our usual posting schedule.

Items are not despatched on weekends or bank holidays.

Collections:

Last order date for click and collect orders is 9am on Tuesday 24th December.

The Roverstore and Totally Wicked (Blackburn Town Centre) will be open until 4pm on Tuesday 24th December.