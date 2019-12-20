Rovers stars spread Christmas cheer

Rovers’ stars played Santa for the day when they visited the Children’s Ward at the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Manager Tony Mowbray and members of the first team squad delivered some welcome Christmas cheer on their annual visit to the local hospital, armed with sacks full of Rovers goodies.

The players posed for pictures, signed autographs and chatted to the children, parents and hospital staff, before handing out cuddly toys, calendars and footballs to the poorly youngsters.

Fans favourites Bradley Dack, Elliott Bennett, Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis, Stewart Downing and Harry Chapman were amongst those in attendance and proved particularly popular as they spent time with each of the young patients and their parents.

Darragh Lenihan, who is Rovers’ Player Ambassador for the hospital’s official charity, ELHT&Me, said: “It’s great to come into the hospital and try to put some smiles on the kids faces.

“It’s not nice seeing kids in hospital, at Christmas especially, but anything the club can do to make their time in here that little bit easier, we’ll do everything we can.”

Manager Tony Mowbray added: “This is my third time here now and it’s always sad to see young children and families at Christmas time not at home, where they should be excited, looking at their presents under the tree.

“As a father to three boys, it hits home that life is about family and the people you love and care about, and it’s sad to see young kids in hospital beds at this time of year when they should be bouncing around at home and excited at Santa coming.

“So if we can play a small part in putting a little smile on somebody’s face as we walk around the wards and hand out a few presents then that’s great and we wish everybody well and hopefully they get home soon.”