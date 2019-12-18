Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Rovers’ festive offer to those in need this Christmas

The club will welcome local homeless people to Ewood Park ahead of the game against Wigan Athletic

9 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers and Sodexo are teaming up to offer some festive cheer to the homeless and to those in need this Christmas.

At the upcoming home game against Wigan Athletic, which takes place at Ewood Park on Monday December 23rd, the club will be opening its doors to the local homeless community and for those in need this Christmas.

In partnership with a number of local charities, including Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, Nightsafe, Hands of Hope and Blackburn Foodbank, the club will be providing soup, sandwiches, mince pies and a warm drink to those attending and offering a gift, activities and someone to talk to should they require it.

Rovers are expecting to feed up to 150 people in the club’s Strikers Lounge between 2.30pm and 5.30pm on the day of the game.

Those who take up the offer will then be able to stay and watch the local derby against the Latics, free of charge, should they wish.

Rovers CEO, Steve Waggott, said: “Our Community Trust hosted an extremely successful Sleep Out for Blackburn event last year, which raised around £25,000, and we wanted to do something for the local homeless community and to those in need again this year.

“So through our relationship with Nightsafe, we have invited them in, we will feed them and they are welcome to stay and watch the game.

“We have also asked staff to donate items that the homeless and underprivileged families might need over the Christmas period, so we can give them all a small gift to show that everyone at the club is aware of what goes on in the outside world at this time of year.”

Simon McMain, Account Director at Sodexo, added: "We are delighted to lend our support to Blackburn Rovers Community Trust’s Winter Warmer event with refreshments and hot drinks provided through our Sodexo charity Stop Hunger.

“Christmas is an especially difficult time of year for those who are homeless or living without the support and care of friends and family. It is great to be able to work with Blackburn Rovers and our local community charities to share some Christmas cheer and support those in need.”


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Roverstore delivery deadlines

4 Hours ago

Time is running out to purchase your Roverstore goodies in time for Christmas Day.

Read full article

Club News

Sam satisfied with south-west success

17 December 2019

Read full article

Club News

Planned to perfection

16 December 2019

There wouldn't have been many Rovers players that ran further than Sam Gallagher at Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

Read full article

Club News

Fans gallery: Bristol City 0-2 Rovers

16 December 2019

Read full article

View more