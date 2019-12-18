Rovers’ festive offer to those in need this Christmas

Blackburn Rovers and Sodexo are teaming up to offer some festive cheer to the homeless and to those in need this Christmas.

At the upcoming home game against Wigan Athletic, which takes place at Ewood Park on Monday December 23rd, the club will be opening its doors to the local homeless community and for those in need this Christmas.

In partnership with a number of local charities, including Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, Nightsafe, Hands of Hope and Blackburn Foodbank, the club will be providing soup, sandwiches, mince pies and a warm drink to those attending and offering a gift, activities and someone to talk to should they require it.

Rovers are expecting to feed up to 150 people in the club’s Strikers Lounge between 2.30pm and 5.30pm on the day of the game.

Those who take up the offer will then be able to stay and watch the local derby against the Latics, free of charge, should they wish.

Rovers CEO, Steve Waggott, said: “Our Community Trust hosted an extremely successful Sleep Out for Blackburn event last year, which raised around £25,000, and we wanted to do something for the local homeless community and to those in need again this year.

“So through our relationship with Nightsafe, we have invited them in, we will feed them and they are welcome to stay and watch the game.

“We have also asked staff to donate items that the homeless and underprivileged families might need over the Christmas period, so we can give them all a small gift to show that everyone at the club is aware of what goes on in the outside world at this time of year.”

Simon McMain, Account Director at Sodexo, added: "We are delighted to lend our support to Blackburn Rovers Community Trust’s Winter Warmer event with refreshments and hot drinks provided through our Sodexo charity Stop Hunger.

“Christmas is an especially difficult time of year for those who are homeless or living without the support and care of friends and family. It is great to be able to work with Blackburn Rovers and our local community charities to share some Christmas cheer and support those in need.”