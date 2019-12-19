Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Rovers’ Boxing Day gesture to Bury

The club are offering Bury fans complimentary tickets for our Boxing Day game with Birmingham

9 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers are extending the hand of football friendship to Bury fans who wish to watch festive football this season.

A special date in the sporting calendar, Boxing Day is a day for families, friends and communities to come together and attend a game of football with each other.

Everyone at Rovers is fully aware that Bury fans unfortunately won’t have the opportunity to do that with their own team this year and have therefore offered complimentary tickets for our game against Birmingham City at Ewood Park on December 26th.

Rovers’ CEO, Steve Waggott, said: “Christmas is a time for spreading goodwill and so we are only too happy, with everything that has gone on at Gigg Lane this season, to make this gesture to the community of Bury, who are missing out on festive football for the first time in many, many years.

“So we have asked them if they would like to come along to Ewood, which is not too far away, on Boxing Day for our game against Birmingham City.

“We know that football fans don’t change their colours, so this is not an attempt to try and coax Bury fans to become Rovers fans. This is an opportunity for Bury fans to come and watch a game of football, complimentary on us, and we would be delighted if they do.

“The initial allocation is 350 tickets, but they can have more if the uptake is there.”

Bury fans have until 5pm today to claim the free tickets, by contacting their Supporter Liaison Officer, Ben Miles, and come together once again at this special time of year.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Tosin: It's a positive camp

4 Hours ago

Tosin Adarabioyo admits spirits in the Rovers squad are sky high following a six-game unbeaten run in the Championship.

Read full article

Club News

An anticipation and expectation ahead of every game

6 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says this week has been a time for his side to take stock and recover to ensure the team are ready for a busy Christmas schedule.

Read full article

Club News

O Come All Ye Faithful

22 Hours ago

Following four home wins in a row, there's never been a better time to back the boys as we get set for a feast of festive football at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Roverstore delivery deadlines

18 December 2019

Time is running out to purchase your Roverstore goodies in time for Christmas Day.

Read full article

View more