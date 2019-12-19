Rovers’ Boxing Day gesture to Bury

Blackburn Rovers are extending the hand of football friendship to Bury fans who wish to watch festive football this season.

A special date in the sporting calendar, Boxing Day is a day for families, friends and communities to come together and attend a game of football with each other.

Everyone at Rovers is fully aware that Bury fans unfortunately won’t have the opportunity to do that with their own team this year and have therefore offered complimentary tickets for our game against Birmingham City at Ewood Park on December 26th.

Rovers’ CEO, Steve Waggott, said: “Christmas is a time for spreading goodwill and so we are only too happy, with everything that has gone on at Gigg Lane this season, to make this gesture to the community of Bury, who are missing out on festive football for the first time in many, many years.

“So we have asked them if they would like to come along to Ewood, which is not too far away, on Boxing Day for our game against Birmingham City.

“We know that football fans don’t change their colours, so this is not an attempt to try and coax Bury fans to become Rovers fans. This is an opportunity for Bury fans to come and watch a game of football, complimentary on us, and we would be delighted if they do.

“The initial allocation is 350 tickets, but they can have more if the uptake is there.”

Bury fans have until 5pm today to claim the free tickets, by contacting their Supporter Liaison Officer, Ben Miles, and come together once again at this special time of year.