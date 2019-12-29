Report: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Rovers

Rovers let a one-goal lead slip as their eight-game unbeaten run came to an end against Huddersifld Town in the final match of 2019.

Danny Graham's glancing header early on gave Rovers the perfect start before the host battled back with a goal in each half.

Jon Stankovic's thumping header got Town back on level terms midway through the second half following an excellent delivery from Juninho Bacuna.

Chances were few and far between in the second 45 minutes, but Town took one of theirs througha stunning strike from Steve Mounie late on and that proved to be the match-winning moment in Yorkshire.

The boss made five changes to the team that started against Birmingham City three days earlier, with Stewart Downing, Tosin Adarabioyo, Lewis Travis, Joe Rothwell and Graham all coming in.

There was no place in the squad for Lewis Holtby and Derrick Williams, with minor injuries keeping the pair at home.

Rovers had the first opportunity of the encounter, with a toe poke from Sam Gallagher kept Kamil Grabara busy inside the opening five minutes after Stewart Downing's free kick caused havoc in the home box.

But with the next chance came the opening goal as Graham deftly headed into the bottom corner from a lofted Travis ball into the box.

At the other end, Karlan Grant forced Christian Walton into a smart save down low to his left after Travis was robbed in possession by Lewis O'Brien.

Grant scooped a cross-shot onto the upright soon after as Danny Cowley's side went in search of a quickfire equaliser.

Town top scorer Grant was the dangerman for the home side and a penalty shout went against the frontman after he was brought down in the box by Darragh Lenihan, with Andy Woolmer waving away the claims for a spot kick midway through the half.

But the equaliser came just a moment later through towering centre back Stankovic. The Slovenian got above his man to punch home a header from a terrific Bacuna free kick to level things up on 25 minutes.

A terrific touch from Walton denied Grant again with three minutes to go until the break as a long ball forward from the home side caused concern for the Rovers backline.

Grant seemed desperate to score, and his effort from range was deflected wide as he and the Terriers probed for another goal just before the interval.

A half time reshuffle saw Rothwell sacrificed for Amari'i Bell, which allowed Downing to swap left back for the left wing.

Chances were few and far between in a quiet start to the second half, but with the first notable opportunity came a second goal for the hosts.

Bennett's attempted pass in field to Downing was slightly short and Mounie took a couple of touches before curling an unstoppable strike beyond the despairing dive of Walton.

Rovers struggled to create too much of note before Adarabioyo's downward header from a Downing corner was clawed away by Polish 'keeper Grabara.

The dangerous Grant was having less of an impact in the second half but he forced Walton into a block at his near post after turning Bennett and going for goal, before substitute Fraizer Campbell sent a left-footed attempt flying past the right-hand post.

Despite having nine minutes of added time due to home injury stoppages, Rovers couldn't muster a late opportunity to salvage a point and went home empty-handed.

Huddersfield Town: Grabara, Simpson, Schindler (c), Stankovic, Brown (Haderjonaj, 72), O'Brien, Chalobah, Kachunga (Campbell, 70) Bacuna, Grant, Mounie (Edmonds-Green, 90).

Unused substitutes: Coleman, Koroma, Duhaney, Daly.

Goals: Stankovic, 25, Mounie, 71.

Booked: Haderjonaj, 75, Campbell, 79

Rovers: Walton, Bennett (c), Lenihan, Adarabioyo, Downing, Travis, Johnson (Chapman, 73), Gallagher, Buckley, Rothwell (Bell, 46), Graham (Armstrong, 61).

Unused substitutes: Leutwiler, Brereton, Davenport, Samuel.

Goal: Graham, 7.

Booked: Bennett, 90+7

Referee: Andy Woolmer.

Attendance: