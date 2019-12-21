Refuelled and ready for battle

Tony Mowbray says an extra couple of days to prepare for the visit of Wigan Athletic has arrived at the perfect time for his team.

Following two successive three-game weeks, Rovers will have gone nine days without a game before they run out against Paul Cook's Wigan at Ewood Park on Monday night.

In fine form, many would have wanted the games to arrive thick and fast as Rovers look to extend their six-game unbeaten run in the Championship.

But coming up to a crucial time of the season, the boss admits that the mini break couldn't have arrived at a better time.

“You’re always trying to think about the game in front of the game as a manager, despite the cliche of only focussing on the next game," he told iFollow Rovers ahead of the encounter.

“You’re always trying to prepare and study the team that’s coming next so you can work out the team that you might have to play, be that an athletic team, a technical team or a direct team.

“I knew we had a break and a few extra days or rest with it being a Monday night game.

“That certainly helped and it allowed us to let the players have a few days off to spend with their families for a while.

“They’re now back, working hard and looking forward to these games over the Christmas period. Hopefully we can compound the decent results that we’ve had by getting some more over this period."

Back on home turf following a couple of trips on the road to Swansea City and Bristol City, the boss adds that there's a belief in the camp when running out at Ewood Park, which is understandable considering the team have been victorious in the last four tests in East Lancashire.

“Every game in the Championship is tough, but at our best we can give anybody a game at Ewood Park," he said.

“I hope that after the 90 minutes is finished we have come out on top in a tough game."