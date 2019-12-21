Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Refuelled and ready for battle

"Hopefully we can compound the decent results that we’ve had by getting some more over this period"

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says an extra couple of days to prepare for the visit of Wigan Athletic has arrived at the perfect time for his team.

Club News

O Come All Ye Faithful

7 Hours ago

Following two successive three-game weeks, Rovers will have gone nine days without a game before they run out against Paul Cook's Wigan at Ewood Park on Monday night.

In fine form, many would have wanted the games to arrive thick and fast as Rovers look to extend their six-game unbeaten run in the Championship.

But coming up to a crucial time of the season, the boss admits that the mini break couldn't have arrived at a better time.

“You’re always trying to think about the game in front of the game as a manager, despite the cliche of only focussing on the next game," he told iFollow Rovers ahead of the encounter.

“You’re always trying to prepare and study the team that’s coming next so you can work out the team that you might have to play, be that an athletic team, a technical team or a direct team.

“I knew we had a break and a few extra days or rest with it being a Monday night game.

“That certainly helped and it allowed us to let the players have a few days off to spend with their families for a while.

“They’re now back, working hard and looking forward to these games over the Christmas period. Hopefully we can compound the decent results that we’ve had by getting some more over this period."

Back on home turf following a couple of trips on the road to Swansea City and Bristol City, the boss adds that there's a belief in the camp when running out at Ewood Park, which is understandable considering the team have been victorious in the last four tests in East Lancashire.

“Every game in the Championship is tough, but at our best we can give anybody a game at Ewood Park," he said.

“I hope that after the 90 minutes is finished we have come out on top in a tough game."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Del back in contention

Just now

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Derrick Williams is back available for selection after returning to training this week.

Read full article

Club News

An anticipation and expectation ahead of every game

19 December 2019

Tony Mowbray says this week has been a time for his side to take stock and recover to ensure the team are ready for a busy Christmas schedule.

Read full article

Club News

Attitude, camaraderie, togetherness

16 December 2019

Tony Mowbray was quick to pay tribute to his squad as Rovers made it six games unbeaten with a comfortable victory at Bristol City on Saturday.

Read full article

Club News

We showed real maturity

15 December 2019

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Del back in contention

Just now

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Derrick Williams is back available for selection after returning to training this week.

Read full article

Club News

'A big point in the season for us'

3 Hours ago

There's not too many defenders in the Championship that are in finer form than Tosin Adarabioyo.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Warming up for Wigan

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

O Come All Ye Faithful

7 Hours ago

Following four home wins in a row, there's never been a better time to back the boys as we get set for a feast of festive football at Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more