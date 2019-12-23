Programme preview: Wigan Athletic (H)

Our matchday programme returns for tonight's encounter against Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park.

A new season means new content, and this campaign we're aiming to interview every member of the 1994-95 Premier League-winning squad in every league issue.

For the clash against the Latice we sat down with former Rovers defender Richard Brown.

Richard appeared 33 times in total during four-and-a-half years at Ewood Park and talks about his move to Rovers from non-league, his close relationship with Ray Harford, helping Rovers earn promotion to the Premier League, injury setbacks and although he didn't feature in the title-winning season, find out why he became Rovers' lucky mascot and was instructed to be at Anfield on the final day!

We also look back at what happened at this time back in 1994 during that memorable campaign under Sir Kenny, whilst profiling a former Rover from that campaign - this week it's legendary goalkeeper Tim Flowers.

Our Big Interview sees us sit down with Christian Walton. The 24-year-old reflects on our season so far, clean sheets, spells at Wigan, the benefits of going out on loan for regular football and much more.

Ben Brereton is next up for our Football Origins feature, looking back on his firsts and favourites, whilst Ryan Nyambe is up for our new In The Kitbag piece.

In addition, there are updates regarding our Under-23s, Under-18s and Ladies teams, as well as the usual pieces with the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust and news from around the club.

We also look back on a week to remember following wins against Derby County and Bristol City, with a draw at Swansea City in-between.

We get to know Under-23s defender Charley Doyle a little better and get the lowdown on Under-18s midfielder Ben Pleavin and Ladies player Saffron Jordan.

There's plenty more inside our publication, which costs just £3, and you can purchase yours from our programme sellers dotted around Ewood Park.