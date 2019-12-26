Programme preview: Birmingham City (H)

A new season means new content, and this campaign we're aiming to interview every member of the 1994-95 Premier League-winning squad in every league issue.

For the clash against the Blues we sat down with former Rovers defender Ian Pearce.

Ian appeared 83 times across a four-year spell in East Lancashire. He discusses his move to Rovers from Chelsea in October 1993, his playing partnerships with Colin Hendry and Tony Gale, working under Kenny Dalglish, winning the title for Uncle Jack and much more.

We also look back at what happened at this time back in 1994 during that memorable campaign under Sir Kenny, whilst profiling a former Rover from that campaign - this week we look into the career of former Rovers and Birmingham defender Jeff Kenna.

Our Big Interview sees us sit down with Lewis Travis. The 22-year-old reflects on our season so far, Rovers' recent good form, the busy Christmas period, playing alongside Corry Evans and Bradley Johnson, a year to remember, wanting to get better and hopes for the rest of the campaign.

John Buckley is next up for our Football Origins feature, looking back on his firsts and favourites, whilst Joe Rothwell is up for our new In The Kitbag piece.

In addition, there are updates regarding our Under-23s, Under-18s and Ladies teams, as well as the usual pieces with the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust and news from around the club.

We get to know Under-23s defender Jack Evans a little better and get the lowdown on Under-18s midfielder Brandon Lonsdale and Ladies player Kayleigh McDonald..

There's plenty more inside our publication, which costs just £3, and you can purchase yours from our programme sellers dotted around Ewood Park.