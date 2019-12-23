Preview: Rovers v Wigan Athletic

Following back-to-back away games, Rovers make a long-awaited return to Ewood Park when we host Wigan Athletic under the lights this evening.

Tony Mowbray's men go in search of a fifth successive triumph on home turf, with an encounter against the Latics giving Rovers the chance to extend their unbeaten run to seven games in the Championship.

Having made six changes for the win at Bristol City last time out, Mowbray faces a selection dilemma when Paul Cook's side make the short trip north.

Bradley Dack returns from suspension and is back available, whilst defender Derrick Williams returned to training last week.

Following a goal and an assist in the 2-0 victory at Ashton Gate, Bradley Johnson is pushing for successive starts, but will face strong competition from an in form Corry Evans.

Up front, it remains to be seen whether Mowbray will go with two up front again, with the impressive partnership between Sam Gallagher and Ben Brereton reaping rewards for Rovers last time out.

Alternatively, Danny Graham could lead the line once again having scored in his last game at old club Swansea City in the 1-1 draw.

Christian Walton is expected to keep his place in goal, and he'll be up against a club he knows well having represented the Latics 69 times across two seasons on loan at the DW Stadium.

For the visitors, Chey Dunkley is back in contention having sat out the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town due to suspension, and the former Oxford United defender is likely to come back into the heart of the backline in place of Kal Naismith.

On loan from Rovers to Wigan, Charlie Mulgrew isn't eligible to play against his parent club.

Ahead of the game, Cook admits it's an encounter that he's looking forward to following a nine-day wait for a match.

“We go into a very difficult derby match, live on Sky, under the lights, it will be a good and competitive game and a game we are looking forward to," he told the Wigan official website.

“It is a great game; one we are really looking forward to. Blackburn are in some excellent form and have had some very good wins both home and away and I am delighted for Tony.

“We have had a small rivalry for a period of time now from both coming out of League One.

“I think Blackburn’s recent run stands them in good stead to look into the New Year with optimism. For ourselves, it’s a different fight at the minute but one that we are very much looking forward to.”

Due to broadcasting restrictions, the game will be unavailable to stream on iFollow Rovers both in the UK and internationally. Match audio passes are available for £2.50.

Alternatively, you can follow all the action across our social media channels.

Kick-off at Ewood Park is at 7.45pm.