Preview: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

Our final game of 2019 takes place on Sunday as Rovers head to Huddersfield Town looking to continue the team's unbeaten run.

In fine form, Rovers haven't suffered defeat since the start of November against Leeds United, winning five of the eight games since that trip to Elland Road.

The last meeting saw an entertaining clash end 2-2 at Ewood Park back in October.

The lunchtime clash saw Rovers go behind to Karlan Grant's penalty before finding a route to go ahead through Lewis Holtby's first goal for the club and Bradley Dack's stunner.

But Danny Cowley's side mustered an equaliser midway through the second half thanks to substitute Juninho Bacuna, whose effort trickled past Christian Walton, as the sides drew for the sixth time in the last seven meetings.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Rovers, with only Greg Cunningham and Bradley Dack the long-term absentees. Tosin Adarabioyo could return after missing the last couple of games through injury.

Following six alterations in the draw with Biringham City last time out, Mowbray is expected to change thins up again having just just three days rest before kick-off.

Opposite number Danny Cowley has doubts over the fitness of a trio of first teamers for the clash in Yorkshire.

Jonathan Hogg was forced off in the Boxing Day defeat to Middlesbrough, whilst Fraizer Campbell and Alex Pritchard were left out due to knocks.

“We’ll have to wait and see, is the truth," Cowley said when discussing Hogg's possible involvement.

“He’s been so important to us. He’s a warrior and a fighter and he gives us that combative character we need. You’re not just taking a player away; he’s the soul of the team. He leads by example; he’s not a noisy boy. He’s always a huge loss.

“It’s an overuse type of injury, because he gives everything. We’ll see how it settles and where he is. He has had this before and it has only been a short injury.”

“We hope to have players back. We think Fraizer (Campbell) will be OK and we’re hopeful on Alex Pritchard.”

Please note that tickets for Rovers supporters have sold out and there will be no sales on the day.

Kick-off is at 3pm, and you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media channels.