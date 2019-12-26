Preview: Rovers v Birmingham City

Three days after picking up a point at home to Wigan Athletic, Rovers return to Ewood Park for our final East Lancashire encounter of 2019

Birmingham City are the opposition later today, with Rovers going in search of revenge after the Blues defeated us at St Andrew's back in October.

After being stretchered off against Wigan, Bradley Dack misses out of action with a knee injury, with the diagnosis still ongoing to determine how long the playmaker will be missing for.

Greg Cunningham is a long-term absentee, but Tosin Adarabioyo could return should he shake off a recent knock picked up in training that kept him out of the last game before Christmas.

Corry Evans will be assessed following an injury that forced him off three days ago, with Bradley Johnson likely to step in for the Northern Ireland international should he not make it.

Birmingham have lost each of their last three outings coming into this one, but Pep Clotet could be boosted by the return of Dan Crowley, who picked up a hamstring injury in the recent contest with Reading.

And speaking to the official Birmingham City channels, Clotet is expecting a trciky test.

"Rovers are having a good run, it's a team that plays with a lot of confidence in the way they press and their ability when going forward," he told reporters in his pre-match press conference.

"They are very strong at home and play out wide and insisde very well. They have made a massive step forward this season.

"We have confidence because we played very well against them at home, we want to make things very difficult for Rovers."

Kick-off this afternoon is at 3pm, and you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media channels.