Players’ star turn at Disabled Supporters’ Christmas Party

Rovers stars Tosin Adarabioyo, Ryan Nyambe, Ben Brereton, John Buckley, Amari’i Bell and Jacob Davenport were on hand to spread some festive cheer at the 27th annual Disabled Supporters' Christmas Party.

Over 200 fans attended the popular Ewood event, which has been a firm fixture on the club's social calendar since 1993.

The guests got the chance to meet the players, who spent time signing autographs and posing for photos with supporters young and old.

Rovers' Under-18s and Ladies stars, as well as Rover the Dog, were also in attendance at the sell-out party, which was held in the Premier Suite at Ewood Park.

Up next was a special visit from Santa Claus himself, who handed out some festive treats, before a potato pie supper, quiz and disco rounded off an enjoyable evening.

The club would like to thank Blackburn Rovers Community Trust for sponsoring the event. The following donations were also presented: