Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

O Come All Ye Faithful

Back the boys against Wigan, Birmingham and beyond as we reach a crunch time in our season

22 Hours ago

Following four home wins in a row, there's never been a better time to back the boys as we get set for a feast of festive football at Ewood Park.

Ticket News

Ticket news: Wigan Athletic (H)

18 December 2019

Ticket records show that fans are flocking back to Ewood for the next two home games and we want you to follow suit as we gear up for a crucial second half of the season.

We've made our home a fortress in recent weeks, with Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Brentford and Derby County all departing East Lancashire with nothing to show for their efforts.

Rampant Rovers are in superb form, with only the top two having a better record in the last six games, which has left Tony Mowbray's men sitting just three points off third place in the table with two big home games on the horizon.

Wigan Athletic are first up under the lights on Monday 23rd December, kick-off 7.45pm, before Birmingham City make the journey north on Boxing Day, kick-off 3pm.

We want as many of you as possible to help us get into the top six, and have slashed prices for the clash against our Lancashire rivals next week.

We've had plenty of great battles with the Latics over the years and a positive result in this upcoming meeting could help haul us into the play-offs.

We all want to enjoy Christmas Day to the full, and a win over Paul Cook’s Latics will be just the boost we need to make sure Rovers fans everywhere are full of seasonal joy and goodwill! 

Ticket News

Ticket news: Birmingham City (H)

28 November 2019

Adult tickets are available for just £10, Seniors can back the boys for as little as £5, whilst Juniors can cheer on Mowbray's men for £1. 

Just three days later we'll need you on our side again for an ever popular Boxing Day encounter, which sees Pep Clotet's Blues make the trip to East Lancashire.

Play your part for both fixtures. Tickets for both battles remain on sale from the ticket office, so support the lads by securing your seat by clicking here.

To back the boys at home to Wigan, Birmingham and the remaining 10 league fixtures on home turf in 2019-20, click here to purchase your Half Season Ticket!

It promises to be a second half of the season that you won't want to miss!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Fans gallery: Barrow (A)

8 July 2019

Read full article

Commercial

Mascot packages available now!

11 October 2019

Opportunities to be a match mascot for the remainder of the 2019-20 are available now.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Fans at Forest

15 April 2019

Read full article

Ladies

Ticket News: London City Lionesses (H)

7 December 2019

Tickets for Rovers Ladies’ Women’s Championship fixture at home to London City Lionesses are now on sale from the ticket office.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Tosin: It's a positive camp

4 Hours ago

Tosin Adarabioyo admits spirits in the Rovers squad are sky high following a six-game unbeaten run in the Championship.

Read full article

Club News

An anticipation and expectation ahead of every game

6 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says this week has been a time for his side to take stock and recover to ensure the team are ready for a busy Christmas schedule.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers’ Boxing Day gesture to Bury

9 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers are extending the hand of football friendship to Bury fans who wish to watch festive football this season.

Read full article

Club News

Roverstore delivery deadlines

18 December 2019

Time is running out to purchase your Roverstore goodies in time for Christmas Day.

Read full article

View more