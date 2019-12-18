O Come All Ye Faithful

Following four home wins in a row, there's never been a better time to back the boys as we get set for a feast of festive football at Ewood Park.

Ticket records show that fans are flocking back to Ewood for the next two home games and we want you to follow suit as we gear up for a crucial second half of the season.

We've made our home a fortress in recent weeks, with Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Brentford and Derby County all departing East Lancashire with nothing to show for their efforts.

Rampant Rovers are in superb form, with only the top two having a better record in the last six games, which has left Tony Mowbray's men sitting just three points off third place in the table with two big home games on the horizon.

Wigan Athletic are first up under the lights on Monday 23rd December, kick-off 7.45pm, before Birmingham City make the journey north on Boxing Day, kick-off 3pm.

We want as many of you as possible to help us get into the top six, and have slashed prices for the clash against our Lancashire rivals next week.

We've had plenty of great battles with the Latics over the years and a positive result in this upcoming meeting could help haul us into the play-offs.

We all want to enjoy Christmas Day to the full, and a win over Paul Cook’s Latics will be just the boost we need to make sure Rovers fans everywhere are full of seasonal joy and goodwill!

Adult tickets are available for just £10, Seniors can back the boys for as little as £5, whilst Juniors can cheer on Mowbray's men for £1.

Just three days later we'll need you on our side again for an ever popular Boxing Day encounter, which sees Pep Clotet's Blues make the trip to East Lancashire.

Play your part for both fixtures. Tickets for both battles remain on sale from the ticket office, so support the lads by securing your seat by clicking here.

To back the boys at home to Wigan, Birmingham and the remaining 10 league fixtures on home turf in 2019-20, click here to purchase your Half Season Ticket!

It promises to be a second half of the season that you won't want to miss!