Mowbray frustrated to only take a point

Tony Mowbray was disappointed to take only a point at home to Birmingham City in what he described as a ‘poor game’ at Ewood Park.

Adam Armstrong put Rovers in front from the spot after the break when Sam Gallagher was brought down in the box by West Harding.

But soon after the visitors found a goal of their own, which arrived through Kerim Mrabti’s slotted spot kick.

Rovers had chances late on to win the game, most notably through substitute Joe Rothwell and Derrick Williams, who saw his header clip the crossbar.

But that was to be that as Rovers had to settle for a point on home turf.

“I’d have to say that it was a poor game, I don’t want to disguise it," the boss reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“They came and set up pretty negatively compared to what they have been doing.

“Their last away game saw them lose 3-0 and that was probably highlighted in their manager’s eyes.

“He made it more solid with Gary Gardner and David Davis sitting in midfield, two players who are very experienced.

“They were protecting and hoping to play off [Lukas] Jutkiewicz and get something. There were so few chances and it was a dour game.

“We got ourselves a goal up and then gave away a real soft penalty.

“Amari’i [Bell] has said that he didn’t make contact and yet the boy went over as if he was hit by a truck.

“It’s football and the decision has been given now, but I’m frustrated because I couldn’t see a way they were going to score.

“We got ourselves in front and should have got the points.

“The way they set up was solid with the experienced midfield players and it was tough to get through them."

Mowbray added that he did try and find a way through a stodgy Blues side by going all out attack in the late stages.

“We got Danny [Graham] on and tried to get over the top of it, we hit the bar late on, but I’m struggling to think of too many clear cut chances," he said.

“We’re disappointed to have missed two opportunities in the last two home games this week, but you have to put that in context by taking in the last eight games, and we’re still unbeaten.”