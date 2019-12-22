Matchday timetable: Wigan Athletic (H)

What's going on at Ewood throughout tonight? We host Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park and here's our matchday timetable for the main event against the Latics...
9:00 Roverstore opens (until kick-off). 20% off replica home, away and GK shirts. Big savings on Infant and Baby kits too.
17:00 Food service begins in Blues.
17:30 The Foster's FanZone stage and bar begin their regular pre-match service. There will be mince pies and mulled wine available from the FanZone bar, and festive music on stage. The Community Trust's inflatable penalty shootout challenge is also available for young fans to test their shooting skils under the new canopy in the FanZone area.
18:15 Strikers Family Lounge opens on the second floor of the Blackburn End, come on in and enjoy table football, pool, games consoles, colouring challenges and much, much more.
18:15 Rovers Return lottery sellers arrive on site, offering you the chance to win a great cash prize for just £1 per ticket. For every two tickets you buy, you'll receive a free golden ticket for our separate draw, offering hospitality for two at a forthcoming first team home game.
18:30 The concourses open their doors and with it comes access to our Blackburn Rovers Community Trust Family Stand fun, including The Game Room, with console action to enjoy and Rover's Kennel, where McDonald's at Ewood offer free face painting and fruit bags.
19:00 First reading of the team news in the Foster's FanZone, with one of our young supporters taking the microphone to give you all the details! Anyone aged 16 or under is welcome to volunteer and you'll receive a goodie bag as your reward.
19:00 Salvation Army Choir and Brass Band to perform outside the Jack Walker Stand, plus a bucket collection.
21:30 Full-time. Let's hope that Rovers have made it five successive home victories at Ewood Park!