Matchday timetable: Wigan Athletic (H)

What's going on at Ewood throughout tonight? We host Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park and here's our matchday timetable for the main event against the Latics...

Theme: Family, friends and festive football, on what will be Christmas Jumper Day at Ewood Park

9:00 Roverstore

12:00 Blues

17:00 Concourses

17:30 Foster's FanZone

18:00 Strikers' Lounge ------------ 9:00 Roverstore opens (until kick-off). 20% off replica home, away and GK shirts. Big savings on Infant and Baby kits too.

14.30-17.30 'Winter Warmer' event in Strikers. In partnership with Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, the club will be providing soup, sandwiches, mince pies and a warm drink to those who attend and offering a gift, activities and someone to talk to for those accessing the services of local charities including Nightsafe, Hands of Hope and Blackburn Foodbank.

16:00 Blues opens.

17:00 Food service begins in Blues.



17:30 The Foster's FanZone stage and bar begin their regular pre-match service. There will be mince pies and mulled wine available from the FanZone bar, and festive music on stage. The Community Trust's inflatable penalty shootout challenge is also available for young fans to test their shooting skils under the new canopy in the FanZone area. 18:15 Strikers Family Lounge opens on the second floor of the Blackburn End, come on in and enjoy table football, pool, games consoles, colouring challenges and much, much more. 18:15 Rovers Return lottery sellers arrive on site, offering you the chance to win a great cash prize for just £1 per ticket. For every two tickets you buy, you'll receive a free golden ticket for our separate draw, offering hospitality for two at a forthcoming first team home game. 18:30 The concourses open their doors and with it comes access to our Blackburn Rovers Community Trust Family Stand fun, including The Game Room, with console action to enjoy and Rover's Kennel, where McDonald's at Ewood offer free face painting and fruit bags. 19:00 First reading of the team news in the Foster's FanZone, with one of our young supporters taking the microphone to give you all the details! Anyone aged 16 or under is welcome to volunteer and you'll receive a goodie bag as your reward. 19:00 Salvation Army Choir and Brass Band to perform outside the Jack Walker Stand, plus a bucket collection.

19:15 Distribution of flags and Freddos in the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust Family Stand.

19:40 Abbie and Sienna are our matchday mascots and will be leading the players out for tonight's game. Ribchester Juniors will be the player escorts and forming the Guard of Honour.

19:45 Kick-off! Let's see if we can make it five wins in a row at Ewood Park.

20:30 Half-time. The teams go in for their team talks at the interval.

20:30 Cheque presentation from Rovers' CEO Steve Waggott to the Salvation Army, who will make their way pitchside to conduct the half-time Lottery draw.