Matchday timetable: Birmingham City (H)

What's going on at Ewood throughout Boxing Day? We host Birmingham City at Ewood Park and here's our matchday timetable for the main event against the Blues...

Opening Times...

09:00 Roverstore

11:00 Blues

12:30 Foster's FanZone

13:00 Strikers' Lounge

13:30 Concourses

------------

What's On...

12:30 Time for the Foster's FanZone to burst into life, with the bar, stage and screen kicking off. Keep an eye out for live action on the latter, likely to be the early Premier League kick-off between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion. The facilities will also be available throughout half time for fans in the lower section of the Ronnie Clayton Blackburn End and supporters in the Riverside Stand.

13:15 Hope to be £500 or more better off when you head home? Look out for Rovers Return tickets going on sale and you could be the winner of today's handy jackpot!

13:30 We hope to be offering our inflatable penalty shoot-out challenge next door to the Roverstore, towards the front of the Ronnie Clayton Blackburn End.

13:30 Concourse opens. We will be trialling two new card only lanes on the lower Blackburn End concourses (N2 and N3 kiosks) at today’s game. We will have signage inside the stadium and staff guiding fans and controlling these lanes, to help speed up queuing times.

14.00 The teams are announced. Find out who's in and who's out for Rovers via our social media channels and official website!

14.15 Warm up time. Kick-off is just 45 minutes away.

14:25 Are you visiting today with a child aged 16 or under? There's a goodie bag on offer if they're willing to come up on the FanZone stage and read out today's team news!

14:50 Pupils from local schools are to line the touchline and form our guard of honour.

14:57 Time to play your part and give the teams a huge reception, where they'll be joined by match mascots, Frankie, Zac and Bentley, and our player escorts.

14:58 A minute's applause for our A Day to Remember tribute on the big screen, as we remember loved ones and former players/managers who have sadly passed away in 2019.

15:00 Kick-off! Rovers v Birmingham City takes place, so make some noise for the boys!

15:25 We encourage you to join in with a minute's applause in recognition of 25 years since we won the Premier League!

15:45 Half-time and that means a 15 minute period for refreshments from the concourses.

15:48 Time for the Rovers Return draw - listen out for the winners' details over the PA system and then online via the club and Blackburn Rovers Community Trust's social media platforms.

15:49 Youngsters return to the touchlines to enjoy the chance to take part in our regular penalty shoot-out challenge.

16:00 The second half begins.

16:50 The game ends. Here's hoping that Tony Mowbray's men continue their fine form and make it eight unbeaten!

17:30 Join us in Blues post-match to watch the Premier League encounter Manchester United and Newcastle United. We'll also have Gary Ward and Teri Birtwistle performing a sing-along selection of well-known acoustic covers.